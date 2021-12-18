Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,940. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $70,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $358,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) by 165.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.57% of Mexco Energy worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

