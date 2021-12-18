MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 167,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.60 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

