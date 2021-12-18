MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of MGM Resorts International worth $160,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 137.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after buying an additional 94,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

