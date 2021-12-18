MIB Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $444,706.86 and $10.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00110599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,969,016 coins and its circulating supply is 161,667,088 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

