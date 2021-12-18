MILC Platform Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a market cap of $21.10 million and approximately $507,060.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.26 or 0.08262049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.75 or 0.99596565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002697 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

