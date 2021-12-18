Mint Club (MINT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.16 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mint Club has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00033199 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.