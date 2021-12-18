Minter Network One Day Volume Reaches $7,417.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and approximately $7,417.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00247641 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00157946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.59 or 0.08396360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,187,689,360 coins and its circulating supply is 4,982,479,793 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

