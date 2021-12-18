Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $22.07 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $14,664.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $22.07 or 0.00047084 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.22 or 0.08456280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,892.49 or 1.00053950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 780,978 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

