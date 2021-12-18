Mirrored Microsoft Trading 3% Lower This Week (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for about $328.52 or 0.00705055 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $17.44 million and $57.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.58 or 0.08386309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,520.02 or 0.99839741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 53,092 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

