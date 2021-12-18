Mist Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $1.06 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

