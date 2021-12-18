Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Cap of $63.79 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Mithril has a market cap of $63.79 million and approximately $37.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00211935 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

