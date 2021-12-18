MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 44,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,887. MJ has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

