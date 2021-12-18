MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MJNE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 44,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,887. MJ has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.
MJ Company Profile
