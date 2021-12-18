Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 78.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.