Monavale (MONA) Price Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $15,375.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $798.37 or 0.01693744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00317094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,024 coins and its circulating supply is 9,305 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.