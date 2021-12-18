Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

