Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

