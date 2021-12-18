Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $11,680.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.98 or 0.00386591 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

