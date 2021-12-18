MonetaryUnit 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,634.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $792,114.07 and approximately $4,634.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00184909 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,185,313 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

