MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $792,114.07

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $792,114.07 and approximately $4,634.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00184909 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,185,313 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

