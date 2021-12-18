MONK Price Hits $0.0362 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $469,193.53 and $1,633.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013745 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017257 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

