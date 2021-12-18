Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,389.17

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,389.17 ($18.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,326.97 ($17.54). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,348 ($17.81), with a volume of 571,785 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,389.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,393.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.