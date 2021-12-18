Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.73

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.77. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 2,719 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.