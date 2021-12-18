Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,203 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 28.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

