Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,650 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCEL opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,082.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

