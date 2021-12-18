Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,629 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Green Plains worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Green Plains by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.