Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.89.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

