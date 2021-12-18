Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after buying an additional 154,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,094,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,976,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

RS opened at $159.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

