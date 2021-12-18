Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 28.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

