Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $393.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.