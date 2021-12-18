Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $393.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.51. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.