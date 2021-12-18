Mooncoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00323161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

