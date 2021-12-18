Moonriver Reaches Market Cap of $480.33 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $187.34 or 0.00400234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $480.33 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.18 or 0.08381305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.61 or 1.00038356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,194,706 coins and its circulating supply is 2,563,902 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

