MoonTrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $6,424.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.56 or 0.08386551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 1.00001888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars.

