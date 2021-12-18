Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,631,190 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.10% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $147,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $436,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 138,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $10,885,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $78.25 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $84.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

