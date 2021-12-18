Morgan Stanley Acquires 239,987 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Tractor Supply worth $144,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $238.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.80. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.