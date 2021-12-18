Morgan Stanley Acquires 447,952 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Equity Residential worth $131,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

