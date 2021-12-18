Morgan Stanley Acquires 75,243 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Zimmer Biomet worth $148,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $598,448,000 after acquiring an additional 194,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.27 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

