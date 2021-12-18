Morgan Stanley Acquires 921,807 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Consolidated Edison worth $157,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE ED opened at $83.82 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

