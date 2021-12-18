Morgan Stanley Acquires 93,216 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of NetEase worth $133,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

