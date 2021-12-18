Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.01% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $132,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

