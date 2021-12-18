Morgan Stanley Buys 324,434 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Futu worth $150,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Futu stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

