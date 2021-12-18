Morgan Stanley Buys 439,656 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 439,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Hess worth $146,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $92.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.