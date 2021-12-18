Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.25% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $149,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $133.08 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average is $142.49.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

