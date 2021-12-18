Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,348,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.99% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $143,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

