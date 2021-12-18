Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 403,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Expedia Group worth $144,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

Shares of EXPE opened at $159.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,033 shares of company stock worth $31,371,771 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

