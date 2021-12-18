Morgan Stanley Has $146.40 Million Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of GoodRx worth $146,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.77.

GoodRx stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $12,511,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,892,121 shares of company stock valued at $77,022,497. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

