Morgan Stanley Has $149.02 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518,820 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Carnival Co. & worth $149,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,396,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

