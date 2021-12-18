Morgan Stanley Has $151.97 Million Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Vroom worth $151,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Vroom by 82.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vroom by 44.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 48.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $11.33 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

