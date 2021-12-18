Morgan Stanley Has $153.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Ulta Beauty worth $153,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $380.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.03. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

