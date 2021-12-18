Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,055,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $159,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 236,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $26.14 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $27.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

